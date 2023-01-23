Applications are now being accepted for community-minded young people interested in learning more about city government, civic trusteeship, and community leadership.

To join the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Youth Council, students must be in grades 9th through 12th, currently attend school or are home-schooled, and reside in Cheyenne, WY. The 2023-2024 term will begin in June 2023 and conclude in May 2024.

Selected youth will have an opportunity to actively participate in a variety of activities and programs, including team building, working one-on-one with the mayor and other city officials, addressing issues affecting youth and the community, learning about city departments and their functions, and touring city facilities. Typically, two meetings are held each month and the estimated time commitment is four to five hours a month.

The Mayor’s Youth Council Selection Committee will review the applications and interview selected candidates. Successful applicants will be notified by the end of May 2023.

Applications are available online at www.cheyennecity.org/myc.

Likewise, they can also be picked up from the career/counselor offices at public junior and senior high schools.

The deadline for submitted applications is Friday, April 28, 2023, by 4 p.m.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is a program of the City of Cheyenne and its Office of Youth Alternatives. For more information, call Devyan Paiz at (307) 637-6480.