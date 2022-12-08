The Mayor's Youth Council, in conjunction with the Paul Smith Children's Village, will host holiday crafts and a special Santa Claus visit at the Paul Smith Children's Village, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. This event will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Parents and children are invited to have their picture taken with Santa and to join youth council members as they decorate stockings, make candy cane reindeer, and go on an elf scavenger hunt! All materials will be provided, and this event is free for all!

The Mayor's Youth Council is comprised of high school-age students. The council's purpose is to increase the involvement of Cheyenne's youth in city government and the community. Members gain hands-on experience by meeting with the mayor, attending City Council meetings, planning projects, and learning about municipal government.

The council is also a derivative program of the city’s Office of Youth Alternatives. The mission of Youth Alternatives is to intervene in the lives of young people at the impressionable stage in their emotional growth and development, where positive behaviors are more easily formed.