The Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities (MCPD) continues to bring pertinent issues affecting people with disabilites living in Cheyenne, to the MCPD members as well as the public. The MCPD will host Tim Bradshaw, A.A.E., Director of Aviation for the Cheyenne Regional Airport, as guest speaker at the regular monthly meeting, on February 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting will take place in the City Council Meeting Room 104, in the Municipal Building located 2101 O’Neil Avenue. The meeting is open to the public via Zoom or in person.
As the Director of Aviation, Mr. Bradshaw will be providing information on the new passenger boarding bridge and expanded parking lots. He will also discuss the readiness of the Cheyenne Regional Airport to offer expanded services after the construction of the new runway.
Mr. Bradshaw is a Senior Airport Executive with 40 years in aviation, and has served several large and small communities as Airport Manager. He has served in the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter rescue crewman. Mr. Bradshaw has a B.S. degree in Aviation Business Administration and has a Master’s degree in Public Administration. He is married to Janee with one daughter, Jessica, who is expecting her second child.
For more information on the Cheyenne Regional Airport, please visit the website, or attend a board meeting by visiting Cheyenne Regional Airport Board or by calling the office at 307-634 7071 for Zoom information. You can also access information from the Laramie County website.
To access the MCPD meeting featuring Tim Bradshaw as keynote speaker, please join Zoom through the app and type https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86429857925