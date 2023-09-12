The Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities (MCPD) continues to bring forth pertinent issues affecting people in Cheyenne with disabilities, MCPD members, and the general public.
The MCPD will host Ann Clement, Director of Programs for the Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association, as guest speaker at their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, September 14th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The meeting will take place in room 104 inside the City’s Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.). The meeting is open to the public. If unable to join in-person, individuals may watch using the following Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86429857925
Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. In most people with Alzheimer’s, symptoms first appear late in life. Estimates vary, but experts suggest that more than six million Americans, most of them 65 or older, may have Alzheimer’s.
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association serves Wyomingites living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, along with their caregivers and the general public. Clement will speak on issues affecting people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
During her tenure with the Alzheimer’s Association, Clement has hosted education and risk reduction programs across the state to help raise awareness of the changes associated with cognitive decline and highlight resources available to those who need help. She has worked with community members, law enforcement, first responders, public health nurses, and home care staff to support them in the services they provide for their community. Programs are always offered free of charge and can be scheduled for either in-person or virtually by contacting Clement at aclement@alz.org or 307-201-9596.
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is located at 2232 Dell Range Blvd., Suite 101. They can be contacted at 307-316-2892.