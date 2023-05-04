Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is supporting a new mural project on the West side of their building located at 2015 S. Greeley Hwy. This mural will be completed during the summer of 2023.

Project partners are seeking to fill the wall with colorful images that are in line with Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne’s mission, supporting the independence, health and well-being of individuals living in Cheyenne and Laramie County with an expressed need for nutritional support through the delivery of nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks. We serve over 100,000 meals a year to Laramie County residents and we have now included serving food and supplies to their pets too with our new AniMEALS program. This wall is also at the entrance of Hwy 85 into Cheyenne as well as a bustling bus stop for many residents on the South Side. Partners request that the content of the piece demonstrate no imagery tied to political, religious or otherwise inappropriate material. Mural work time is flexible (see timeline below).

Artist and concept selections will be made via a jury of project partners and local artists. Work will be evaluated on content, design, and ability to complete the work in the time frame requested.

THE LOCATION

2015 S. Greeley Hwy.

Width 43 ft. – Height 7.5 ft.

HOW TO APPLY & REQUIREMENTS

Those wishing to apply for this call can do so via this form https://forms.office.com/r/LegDZh5FZN.

Applicant eligibility includes: