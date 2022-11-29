Over the Holiday weekend our Meals on Wheels van, loving called the Billboard, was broken into. The wires were cut, and the doors were ripped off their hinges. While we do rely heavily upon volunteer delivery drivers, who we are so grateful for, this van helps us deliver routes, pick up food donations and processed meat, transport items for events and this month it would have turned into Santa's Sleigh to deliver all of the client's special Holiday gifts. If you have any information on the break in which took place sometime Thanksgiving evening to 6:00 am Friday morning, please call the Laramie County Sheriff's Department at (307) 633-4700.

While we are saddened by the news, we are focusing on the following - It's not what is happening outside that counts, it's what is going on inside that matters. Yesterday, today and every day before and after we are preparing over 400 delicious and nutritious meals to be delivered to homebound Laramie County residents. All of our meals are homemade with a special ingredient, LOVE! The meals are delivered with a friendly smile and a greeting to help the clients know they are not alone. Conversations of how they are feeling and anything new and/or exciting going on, to if they are in need of anything are had. We deliver so much more than a meal!

If you've watched our Facebook page over the last month, you would have read quotes like this from our clients for the 30 Days of Gratitude,

"I'm grateful you check on me every day. I cannot express how thankful I am for the volunteer who helped me get to the hospital when I was very sick. You are all angels in our lives. Thank you!"

"I haven't had a birthday cake or someone to celebrate with for years. Thank you for making my day special, it brought me to tears." ​

"Thank you for helping me celebrate the holidays. As a Veteran, I appreciate the special acknowledgement to my fellow service members, especially on days that bring back memories of brothers we've lost along the way. You make me and others feel appreciated, and for that I am grateful."

Check out these videos for more insight into what we do, Kopcho's Call Meals on Wheels Volunteers are Heroes - YouTube, MOW Enriching Others - YouTube, Meals on Wheels - Delivering More Than A Meal 2022 - YouTube, Birthday Celebration - YouTube, Special Veteran's Day Meal 2022 - YouTube.

With today being Giving Tuesday, we would love your support in helping us continue to deliver MORE than a meal including helping us get our wheels back. Every donation today goes back to serving our community, including our clients' pets starting in January of 2023. You can text GIVEMOW22 to 44-321, visit our website at Ways to Give | Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, stop by our office located at 2015 S. Greeley Hwy. or give us a call at (307) 635-5542 until 2:30 pm today.

Thank you for your support now and always. We appreciate your help during the hardships so we can continue to send out the goodness each and every day to Laramie County residents and soon their furry, fuzzy, feathery & fish friends too!

With Unflinching Gratitude,

Rhianna Brand, Events & Program Coordinator Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne