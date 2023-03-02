House Bill 4 “Medicaid for Moms” crossed a major milestone when the Senate passed it on third reading on Wednesday. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for signature.

House Bill 4 extends postpartum insurance coverage offered through Wyoming Medicaid to mothers to 12 months after birth, allowing for the health and recovery of moms so they can take care of their babies and go back to work.

Before COVID-19, mothers in the program only received postpartum care for 60 days. Federal funds allowed “Medicaid for Moms” to extend coverage for an additional 10 months, but those extra funds are set to expire in April.

“Today is a victory for keeping moms and their babies healthy in Wyoming,” said Healthy Wyoming Director Ana Marchese. “Wyoming legislators have listened to the overwhelming support of the constituents and passed this important bill. We’re very thankful for all those who supported and helped.”

The Wyoming Hospital Association is pleased that the Legislature has shown its support for what hospitals believe is an important policy, said WHA Vice President Josh Hannes.

“We know and understand the connection between healthy mothers and healthy babies and see this as an important step to protecting the wellbeing of both,” Hannes said. “Extending the coverage period for mothers will ensure they can receive needed care during a crucial time in their lives and receive that care in an appropriate setting.”

The passage of House Bill 4 will also help reduce uncompensated care costs in community hospitals. According to the Wyoming Hospital Association, Wyoming hospitals annually absorb more than $120 million in uncompensated care costs.

Hannes explained, “So often, when patients are left without coverage options, they go without care and often end up in the emergency room of a hospital. Healthcare coverage moves the front door of the healthcare system to a primary care provider’s office and away from the ER.”

Gov. Mark Gordon has previously announced his support for “House Bill 4–Medicaid twelve-month extension postpartum coverage.”

Jen Davis, the health and human services policy adviser for the governor, testified in favor of the bill during the Senate Labor, Health & Social Services Committee meeting on Feb. 22.

“Governor Gordon as a pro-life governor believes that this is an avenue to ensure that we take care of women and infants,” Davis said during her testimony.

Extending postpartum Medicaid will allow these women not only physical care but also mental healthcare to help with any ailments they might be suffering from, Davis said. “That will make them a better mom, make them a better parent and ultimately make the infant safer.”