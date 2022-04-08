Pfc. Nile Barmore of Lander competed in the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., March 31 – April 3.
Barmore is a signal support systems specialist with the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served two years.
Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan competed in the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., March 31 – April 3.
Holloway is a fires support specialist with the 115th Field Artillery Brigade, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served five years.
“I joined because I always wanted to serve and my brother was in so I could hang out with him,” said Holloway.
Sgt. Ryan Ellerton of Gillette competed in the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., March 31 – April 3.
Ellerton is a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist with the 133rd Engineer Company, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served six years.
Staff Sgt. Auhsten W. Buckallew, of Casper, competed in the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., March 31 – April 3.
Staff Sgt. Buckallew is a recruiter with the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served ten years.
“I joined while in college and working at Menards,” said Buckallew. “After one semester, I felt that I needed to do more. So the National Guard felt like the best option to serve a higher purpose and focus on school and a family.”
Sgt. Michael Reed of Rock Springs competed in the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., March 31 – April 3.
Sgt. Reed is a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 960th Brigade Support Battalion, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served six years.
Cpl. Samuel Buckwalter, of Schaefferstown, Pa., competed in the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., March 31 – April 3.
Buckwalter is a crew member for a multiple launch rocket system with the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served three years.
Spc. Cade N. Stephenson of Alliance, Neb., competed in the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., March 31 – April 3.
Stephenson is a musician with the 67th Army Band, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served three years.
“I joined the National Guard because all of high school felt easy,” said Stephenson. “I wanted to go to basic training and experience something the average person could not complete.”
Spc. Zachary Pinc of Moline, Ill., competed in the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., March 31 – April 3.
Spc. Pinc is a horizontal construction engineer with the 133rd Engineer Company, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served three years.
“I joined the Wyoming Army National Guard to be able to go to the University of Wyoming and enjoy the beautiful state of Wyoming,” said Pinc.
Spc. Nathan Stumpf of Cedaredge, Colo., competed in the Wyoming Army National Guard’s 2022 State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., March 31 – April 3.
Stumpf is a crew member of a multiple launch rocket system with the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, Wyoming Army National Guard. He has served three years.
“I joined to help with school expenses and be part of something bigger,” said Stumpf.