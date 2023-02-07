The Meridian Trust North Star Foundation is sharing a “Warm Blast of Love” with the COMEA Shelter this coming Monday, February 13th at 4:00 PM.
The Foundation will be donating hats, scarves, and socks, along with toiletries and snacks for those families and individuals struggling with homelessness.
"Homelessness is a challenge for our communities. We can make a vital difference in the lives of those struggling without shelter, particularly in colder months," North Star Foundation President Bryan Thomas said. "We are deeply committed to helping those in need this winter."
The biggest items needed are always coats, gloves, hats, socks and warm winter clothing.
Spread a “Warm Blast of Love” this February to the COMEA Shelter, by cleaning out your closets and make the winter a little warmer for those in need.