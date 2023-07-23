The town of La Grange, Wyoming, is set to host the First Annual Veterans, Guns & Cigars Wyoming event on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Organized by Meritorious and the Meritorious Foundation, this unique gathering is expected to draw veterans, shooting enthusiasts, and professionals from all walks of life. The event will take place at the 66 Mountain Retreat, located at 2065 Rd 51.

The brainchild of a military spouse and her Marine Corps husband, who is a decorated veteran with four combat deployments and a Purple Heart, the Veterans, Guns & Cigars event aims to provide a platform for veterans to connect, network, and find purpose after their service. Having personally experienced the challenges of transitioning from military life to civilian careers, the founders were driven to create an environment where veterans could thrive and build meaningful connections.

The event welcomes veterans from all backgrounds, including active duty, transitioning, and wounded warriors, along with their spouses. These attendees will be able to participate at no cost, courtesy of the Meritorious Foundation, which is providing snacks, dinner, drinks, guns, and ammunition for the shooting competitions.

The goal is to bring together veterans and non-veterans, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and support.

Executives and professionals looking to participate can purchase tickets, while reservists and National Guard members are offered discounted rates to encourage their involvement.

The Veterans, Guns & Cigars event series, comprising eight events nationwide in 2023, merges the thrill of competition shooting with networking opportunities. The shooting competitions are designed to test participants' skills with pistol, carbine, and shotgun/rifle shooting, culminating in the highly anticipated 3-gun championship. Firearms and ammunition are provided for each competition, and winners will receive the firearm used during the competition.

The Wyoming event is sponsored by companies like Smith & Wesson, Stag Arms, and Davidson's/Beretta, who have generously donated firearms to support the event.

Moreover, to generate awareness for local veteran charities, the event organizers have facilitated the formation of nonprofit shooting teams composed of veteran beneficiaries and staff. This move aims to highlight the essential work done by these charities and provide them with additional support.

In addition to the competition and networking opportunities, the Veterans, Guns & Cigars event in Wyoming will debut the Military Spouse and Novice Shooter Program. This program will offer hands-on training and guidance to military spouses and novice shooters who wish to attend the event.

For those attending without firearms, 9mm pistols will be provided for open range time, ensuring that everyone can participate and enjoy the shooting experience.

To register and find more information about the event, interested individuals can visit the official website at https://meritorious.us/veterans-guns-cigars-wy.

The First Annual Veterans, Guns & Cigars Wyoming event promises to be an unforgettable day of camaraderie, competition, and support for the veteran community, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate their shared values and experiences.