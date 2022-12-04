Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon appointed Michael Pacheco as the Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations. Director Shannon expressed his complete conﬁdence in Mr. Pacheco in his new capacity recognizing his extensive background in Wyoming corrections. The effective date of the appointment will be Monday December 5, 2022
with the transition to his new responsibilities to be determined by the Prison Administrator.
Mr. Pacheco has served as Warden at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington since June 2020. Prior to this assignment he served as the Warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins from September 2016 to June of 2020. Prior to that posting he served as the Warden of the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, from August 2010 until September 2016.
He began his corrections career in 1992 as a correctional ofﬁcer at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, after having honorably served for four years in the United States Marine Corps.
During his tenure with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, he has held positions of increasing responsibility including Deputy Warden, Associate Warden, Correctional Unit Manager, Sergeant and Corporal and has been assigned to all four male institutions in the state.
Mr. Pacheco is also a Certiﬁed Correctional Executive through the American Correctional Association. Warden Pacheco holds an Associate of Applied Science degree. Mr. Pacheco’s extensive experience at WMCI, WSP, WHCC, and WHF gives him a sound background in both security operations and case management. His experience in the management and administration of four Wyoming correctional institutions will serve him well in his new position.
Warden Pacheco stated, "I am grateful and honored to have the opportunity to serve as a member of Director Shannon's Executive team, and I look forward to working with the other Divisions within the Agency. I will provide the necessary support to the ﬁve correctional institutions in order to meet our mission and accomplished the goals set forth by the Agency".