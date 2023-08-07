Rain moves the MicroMania Tour INSIDE to a new date.
The Laramie County Fair regretfully announces the postponement of tonight’s MicroMania Wrestling due to poor weather and unsafe venue conditions. The event that was scheduled to occur tonight at 6:00 pm at the LG Drilling Motorsports Park at Archer.
Attendees may be disappointed about tonight, but will not be disappointed long. The Laramie County Fair invites you to come INSIDE for our new date: Friday, August 18th at 7:00 pm at the Event Center at Archer. Tickets that have already been purchased will be valid for the new date. Those unable to attend can contact our Laramie County Events office at 307-633-4670 for assistance. For more information on this and all of our Fair events visit laramiecountyfair.com.
NEW DATE
INSIDE the Event Center at Archer
MicroMania Wrestling Tour
Friday, August 18th: 7:00 pm
MicroMania Tour is a high powered, explosive, athletic Pro Wrestling show with just the right touch of comedy thrown in to make for a unforgettable BIG event not necessarily BIG people! More information can be found at www.micromaniatour.com.