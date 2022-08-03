The Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) is releasing mid-year crime data that shows crime has decreased 13% overall across the city of Cheyenne.

The six-month analysis contains data that was collected from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 and compared across the same period in 2021.

As recommended by the FBI, the CPD’s data collection is compliant with the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

The FBI has made nationwide implementation of NIBRS a top priority for law enforcement agencies to gather more useful statistics, promoting constructive discussion, measured planning, and informed policing.

The data is derived from NIBRS “Group A Offenses” which do not differentiate between felonies and misdemeanors.

The offenses are categorized by Crimes Against Property, Crimes Against Persons, and Crimes Against Society.

According to Cheyenne Police Department data compared across the noted period:

Crimes Against Property decreased 18%

Crimes Against Persons decreased 8%

Crimes Against Society increased 7%

Overall crime is down 13% in the city of Cheyenne

Crimes Against Property: Incidents of burglary/breaking and entering in the city decreased in 2022.

At 108 incidents, the category was reduced by nearly half when compared to 208 incidents in 2021.

Theft of motor vehicle parts decreased 48% – this category includes catalytic converter theft from vehicles.

At 89 incidents in 2022, it is down from 172 from the same time frame last year.

Incidents of motor vehicle theft decreased 35%.

A category including property damage and destruction, as well as vandalism, also saw a 26% decrease, from 407 incidents in 2021 to 303 in 2022.

Most categories related to larceny/theft also saw a decrease in 2022.

An increase in fraud cases was recorded during 2022.

Counterfeiting and forgery have increased 82% from 22 incidents in 2021 to 40 incidents this year.

Credit card fraud and ATM fraud have also increased 39%.

Crimes Against Persons: Violent crime rates in Cheyenne remain low.

Aggravated assaults decreased 38% from 68 incidents in 2021 to 42 in 2022.

Intimidation and simple assault offenses also slightly decreased.

The number of homicides was also reduced, there were 4 recorded in 2021 and 0 in 2022.

Crimes Against Society: Drug and narcotic violations increased 9% from 290 incidents in 2021 to 317 in 2022 while weapon law violations decreased 14% from 22 incidents in 2021 to 19 in 2022.

This mid-year data follows the 2021 year-end report which was released in May 2022.

Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco attributed the overall decrease in crime to improvements within the criminal justice system following COVID-19, a proactive policing strategy, and a culture of public support for law enforcement.

“Public safety is a team effort, and we cannot achieve these improvements without the hard work of partnering agencies, community stakeholders, elected officials, and our residents. There is still a significant portion of the year that remains, but I am proud of the tremendous police work that has been done thus far and am confident this positive progress will continue,” said Francisco. “I am thankful to be the Chief of Police in a city that has such strong community-wide support for its law enforcement professionals - that support is an essential piece to any strong and vibrant community.”

To view the 2022 mid-year data, visit: https://www.cheyennepd.org/2022-Mid-Year-Data.