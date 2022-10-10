The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is seeking the publics help in locating Tristan M Badger.
Tristan is a 15 year old who left home on October 9th at around 3pm.
Tristan was last seen wearing a black Tshirt with a "FOX" BMX logo, blue jeans and grey shoes.
Tristan is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 175 punds.
Tristan is diabetic and requires an insulin pump, which he left home without.
If you have seen Tristan or know his locations, please contact the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6524.