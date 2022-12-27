On December 23rd, 2022 at approximately 1330 hours, units from Laramie County Fire District #1, Laramie County Fire Authority, Wyoming Air National Guard Fire, Cheyenne Fire and Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a residential fire in the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. In addition, deputies from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Cheyenne Police Department assisted with traffic control. While firefighters were battling the fire, they were made aware of a possible victim that was trapped underneath the home.
The individual, an elderly male, was located by firefighters and had no signs of life. The male was moved to an ambulance and the Laramie County Coroner’s office responded. Deputies and Detectives from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department were able to determine that there was no foul play surrounding the death and that the fire was caused accidently while the male was underneath the residence dealing with frozen water lines.