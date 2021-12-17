Cheyenne resident River Mizell applied the tools of science, education, and conservation to become a conservation community leader.
In December, she concluded her master's course of study with a Master of Arts in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.
Since joining the Advanced Inquiry Program (AIP) master's in 2019, Mizell has taken courses on the web from Miami University while also participating in on-site and field studies at Denver Zoo and conducting projects that have made a difference in the Cheyenne area.