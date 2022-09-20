Laramie County School District 1 and HealthWorks are partnering to provide on-site physical and behavioral health services to LCSD1 students, faculty and staff through mobile school-based health clinics.

The program will be piloting at all three junior high schools this school year.

“We are excited to have this one-of-a-kind mobile service available for our students, faculty and staff,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Margaret Crespo said. “The main goal is to focus our work on bringing partnership and opportunities for our students and families as outlined in our strategic plan through community engagement and healthy environment.”

Janet Farmer, LCSD1 head nurse, said that many students and families in the district do not have a medical provider or an established medical home, but this innovative solution will allow families to access medical care at school.

“We know our students cannot have academic readiness if they are struggling with health,” Crespo said. “Our partnership with HealthWorks mobile school-based health clinics helps our students in need access healthcare, and we are thrilled to set the example across the state and the region.”

The mobile health clinic will provide services including acute care, immunizations, sports physicals, evaluation and treatment of infections/viruses, sick visits, well child visits, testing for mono/flu/strep, medication management and follow up for continued care.

These services do not replace parents/guardians, school nurses, school counselors, pediatricians or other existing services.

Monica Woodard, operations director at HealthWorks, said that the goal of HealthWorks is to ensure that all kids have access to the care they need.

With a mobile unit being on site, they can turn what would have been hours out of the classroom and in a waiting room, into a 30 minute or less visit.

“This clinic helps eliminate the tough decision parents have to make by either staying at work to keep earning income to support their family or stopping everything to get their child to a care provider,” Woodard said. “I am so happy to have kids begin and/or maintain a healthy relationship with their care provider at a young age.”

Parents or guardians will be provided with a consent for treatment form if they choose to elect this resource for their children.

“We also know that lack of insurance prevents parents from seeking care that is needed,” Woodard said. “HealthWorks serves all patients regardless of ability to pay. We want all kids to achieve optimal health and will serve as a resource for them.”

According to Woodard, if a child is insured, they will bill the insurance. Families with gross household income of less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty level qualify for their sliding fee scale and can receive additional discounts for services regardless of their health insurance status.