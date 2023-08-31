The Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Monuments and Markers Advisory Committee will meet virtually on Google Meet on September 11, from 10 – 11 a.m.

Time zone: America/Denver

Google Meet joining info

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/ycv-jzui-ugv

Or dial: (US) +1 385-743-8681 PIN: 990 026 539#

The purpose of this meeting is to review old business and current projects, including the initial confirmation from the National Park Service that Wyoming State Parks will receive $80,000 for the Trails to Parks program; working with the South Lincoln County Historical Society on a new Almy mine interpretive sign, and continual updates to the Monuments and Markers website.

The Wyoming Monuments and Markers Program is a cooperative effort of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources (SPCR), the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the Wyoming Office of Tourism, Tribal representatives, local governments, and private individuals and organizations.

The Monuments and Markers Program installs new historical markers and maintains existing monuments, markers, and interpretive signage. The Monuments and Markers Advisory Committee (MMAC) reviews and approves all new signage and signage with revised text under the jurisdiction of SPCR. The MMAC may also be consulted for recommendations for the maintenance and replacement of markers.

For further information, please contact Dan Bach, Monuments and Markers Coordinator, at 307-777-6314 or dan.bach@wyo.gov. To learn more about the Wyoming Monuments and Markers Program, visit https://bit.ly/3E1xV2V.