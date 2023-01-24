Fish in net photo

 It was another successful year for anglers involved in one of the more unique fishing challenges offered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The Wyoming Cutt-Slam capped its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout: Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone. 

It is the fifth consecutive year more than 100 anglers achieved this feat — a positive trend for one of the most prestigious fishing challenges. Since Cutt-Slam’s inception in 1996, 2,213 anglers have joined the club.

“Completing the Cutt-Slam is a great way to learn about Wyoming’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout and see some fantastic country while you are doing it.  It can also be a great family project, spending quality time outdoors fishing,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish fisheries chief.

Cutt-Slam recipients receive a personalized certificate and vehicle decal from Game and Fish, and since the summer of 2018 a medallion from Wyoming Trout Unlimited. 

The Cutt-Slam was the idea of the late Ron Remmick, a former Game and Fish fisheries supervisor in the Green River and Pinedale regions who worked for the department for 25 years. Remmick developed the Cutt-Slam to draw attention and appreciation for the habitat needs and management efforts for Wyoming’s cutthroat species.

“The Cutt-Slam program continues to garner interest and support for native cutthroat trout conservation,” Osterland said. “In addition, it is a great way to spend time exploring Wyoming’s great outdoors. Thanks to all who have participated, and thanks to Trout Unlimited for their continued support.”

