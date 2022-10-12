Amberley Snyder, a champion barrel racer and motivational speaker, will be on the Laramie County Community College campus Nov. 10 for a riding and barrel racing clinic and to deliver an address about overcoming adversity.
Snyder, who was born in southern California in 1991 as one of six children, fell in love with horses at a young age and began barrel racing when her family moved to Utah at the age of 7. She won multiple titles and awards competing in junior rodeos through high school, finishing as the National Little Britches World All Around Cowgirl in her senior year. Additionally, she served as Utah FFA state president in 2009.
On Jan. 10 2010, Snyder’s life changed forever when she was involved in a rollover truck accident while on her way to the Denver Stock Show and Rodeo passing through Sinclair, Wyoming. The accident left Snyder paralyzed from the waist down. But just eighteen months after that day, not allowing the prognosis to defeat her competitive spirit, Snyder, with a seatbelt on her saddle, returned to competing in rodeo.
Today, Snyder competes in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association in barrel racing, earning her place amongst professional barrel racers and winning multiple awards with the Cowboy and Cowgirl Halls of Fame. Netflix released a movie based on her life in 2018 titled “Walk Ride Rodeo,” in which Snyder performed as her own stunt double. Snyder released a book by the same name. She also appeared in the Paramount Network’s hit series “Yellowstone” in season 3’s episode “The World is Purple.”
Sponsored by the LCCC Foundation’s Keizer Family Empowerment Series, the community is invited to join the college’s Agriculture & Equine Pathway to welcome Snyder to Cheyenne and hear her story of triumph and tragedy, a narrative she hopes will motivate others to believe in themselves and get back on the horse.
A riding and barrel racing clinic for students is scheduled in the LCCC Arena from 9:30-11 a.m. The public is welcome to observe the clinic from the arena stands. “Tragedy to Triumph,” Snyder’s motivational address about overcoming adversity, is scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. in the ANB Bank Leadership Center in the Clay Pathfinder Building and is free and open to the public.