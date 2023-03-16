Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin a multi-year project along Interstate 80 on Monday, March 20th, weather permitting.

The project will begin with a bridge rehabilitation at the Roundtop Interchange at mile marker 357.66 in both east and west bound lanes, and ending at mile marker 362.

This is a multi-year project split into two phases, starting with structure work and slab replacements with paving work to follow. The structure work and slab replacements are expected to be completed by 2023. Paving operations for the project will resume in 2024, with an August 2024 completion date.

Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.