At approximately 8:00am, the Albany County Sheriff's Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie EMS, Albany Central Fire Department, Vedauwoo Fire Department, and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office were all dispatched to a crash of four semi trucks that collided with one another.
The crash occurred at mile marker 335 on I80 Westbound.
There were a total of four persons injured.
Laramie EMS transported three of the individuals to Ivinson Memorial Hospital while the fourth individual had to be transported by Life Flight via helicopter.
At this time, this crash is under investigation by the Wyoming HIghway Patrol.
Please remember, slow down, buckle up, and MOVE OVER for emergency vehicles!
Law enforcement is still trying to clean up the impacts of this crash, so, please plan ahead if you are driving that direction.