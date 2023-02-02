Looking for a fun and creative way to mark Valentine’s Day

and make a difference in your community? Look no further than your

front door.

Housing non-profit My Front Door is sponsoring its first annual

Valentine’s Door Decorating Competition in Laramie and Albany

counties.

The event will help raise funds for My Front Door, which helps

Wyoming individuals and families improve their lives and their

community by becoming new and successful homeowners.

The organization’s inaugural Valentine’s Door Decorating Competition

gives contestants a chance to show their heartfelt creativity on

Valentine’s Day and the chance to win a prize valued up to $500.

The contest features five different categories to compete in: residential,

small business, non-profits, churches and childrens (ages 5-12). Prizes

are awarded in each category.

The entry fee is just $25 per door.

The deadline to submit an application and complete the front door

decoration is Feb. 10. Judging will take place on Valentine’s Day.

Only front doors of your home or place of business will be judged.

Applications are available by contacting My Front Door at (307) 514-

5831 or sending a request via email to esther@myfrontdoor.org.

My Front Door has offices in Cheyenne and Laramie and seeks to end

the poverty cycle by enabling low- and middle-income individuals and

families to buy their first homes and learn how to remain successful,

long-term homeowners.