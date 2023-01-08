My Front Door has moved into new office facilities in Cheyenne that will allow the non-profit to expand and improve its mission of helping low and moderate-income Wyoming families become successful homeowners.
The new location at 3260 Nationway has been named the Williams Center at the My Front Door Campus.
My Front Door was able to purchase the property in September thanks to grants from the City of Cheyenne and Jackson-based Hughes Charitable Foundation, which supports Wyoming organizations that serve people who need help to become thriving members of their communities.
Lowe’s Distribution Center Hometown Heroes supplied volunteers and donated materials to make much needed renovations and repairs to the building, which was previously occupied by Christ Lutheran Church and a daycare.
Brenda Birkle, executive director of My Front Door, thanked Jack Spiker for providing the non-profit’s previous office location in south Cheyenne, but she said My Front Door outgrew the space. The new location allows My Front Door to consolidate its various services and programs in Cheyenne at one site as well as providing space for events and meetings that the organization could not hold at its former office.
“Here in the new building, we will be able to offer financial literacy classes to a group in the same building we offer director services to our participants, one on one,” Birkle said. “Short-term impacts include increased access for participating families and a single access point for services.”
In addition, the new location makes possible My Front Door’s future plans for building affordable rental units on the site for families making the transition to homeownership.