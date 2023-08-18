My Front Door’s work to end poverty through homeownership received so much appreciated support from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation (WYWF), an organization that knows a thing or two about the economic gaps for women.
The grant funds will be used to provide empowerment programs for women with children. This financial literacy and first-time homeownership program aims to end the cycles of generational poverty using its nationally awarded model. Continued success is due in part to a grant received from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation. WYWF annually makes grants to nonprofits with programs that fit within their granting priorities of leadership development and mentoring, income and asset development, and systems change.
MFD is a nonprofit organization serving Laramie and Cheyenne by providing financial literacy and homeowner preparation for low to moderate-income households. MFD has worked to support 59 families in becoming first-time homeowners and believes funds received will strengthen the work being done.
“It has changed our life by providing safety and security, helping us to recognize our financial challenges, and creating a Home for our family.” said a Cheyenne homeowner and graduate of the program. Executive Director, Brenda Birkle, says My Front Door’s projects have been incredibly positive for the community. “These programs change the generational wealth of families and increase access to education, healthcare, and other systems. By reducing inequity and increasing access, you change the systems that perpetuate the cycles of poverty.”