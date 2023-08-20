Local Housing non-profit My Front Door has immediate openings in its fall program for people who want to improve their family’s financial situation and who wish to someday own their own home.
Prospective clients in Laramie and Albany counties have until Tuesday, Aug. 22, to submit their applications. With classes being held at the new Williams Center.
``There’s no monetary commitment on their end.’’ Amy Phillips, My Front Door’s Family Advocate, said. ``We have available spots, but they are filling fast.’’
My Front Door’s mission is to help low- and moderate-income working families who want to better their lives and the lives of their children by becoming first-time, self-sustaining homeowners.
Clients receive financial literacy instruction in a group setting where materials, meals, and childcare are provided. This is followed by one-on-one counseling as participants work to repair credit, resolve debt, and create a plan to put them in a home. And the organization provides home maintenance grants for clients after they buy a home to maintain or improve its value. You are guided every step of the way to homeownership and for five years after purchase. “This approach is why we have such a success rate.” said Phillips.