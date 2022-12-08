My Front Door, a non-profit devoted to helping low-income Wyoming families become self-sufficient home owners, recently won the national 2022 Becker Social Justice Award.
The award, sponsored by the Kentucky-based JustFaith Ministries, recognizes the faith-based efforts of organizations in making real social change in their community. My Front Door was chosen for the award over two other finalists from Georgia and Virginia.
“We are honored to be recognized for two consecutive years on the national level by The Mary and Gary Becker Award and humbled to continue doing the work that is good and just,” Brenda Birkle, My Front Door executive director, said. “This award recognizes My Front Door’s efforts to provide housing solutions in Wyoming by helping low-income families better their lives, and consequently improve local communities as a whole, through homeownership.”
My Front Door (https://www.myfrontdoor.org) was founded in Cheyenne in 2007 to help working families with children become homeowners and lift themselves out of poverty. In addition, the organization educates its clients on home finances and maintenance to help ensure that they remain successful homeowners for the long term. To date, My Front Door has helped 58 families become first-time homeowners and 57 have been successful over the long term.
“We build community one homeowner at a time,” My Front Door founder Terry Williams said.
My Front Door has offices in Cheyenne and Laramie.
JustFaith Ministries, which is based in Louisville, Ky., “creates transformative programs that inspire action to address the root causes of injustice while serving with love,’’ according to its mission statement.