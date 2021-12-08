The Mayor’s Youth Council (MYC), in conjunction with the Paul Smith Children’s Village, will host holiday crafts and game activities at the Paul Smith Children’s Village (710 S. Lions Park Dr.) from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 11th. Children and their parents are invited to join members of the council in decorating stockings, making candy cane reindeer, an elf scavenger hunt, and holiday games. Materials and decorations will be provided. There is no charge to attend the event.
The Mayor’s Youth Council is comprised of high school-age students. The purpose of the council is to increase the involvement of Cheyenne’s youth in city government and in the community at large. Members gain hands-on experience by meeting with the Mayor, attending City Council meetings, planning projects, and learning about municipal government in general.
The Mayor’s Youth Council is a program of the City of Cheyenne, Office of Youth Alternatives. The mission of Youth Alternatives is to intervene in the lives of young people at an impressionable stage in their emotional growth and development when positive behaviors are more easily formed.
For more information on the holiday event, Mayor’s Youth Council, call Devyan Paiz at 637-6483.