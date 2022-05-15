In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.
Peace Officers Memorial Day pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
During National Police Week, the families who lost officers from all over the country travel to Washington D.C. to add their loved one’s name to the National Peace Officers Memorial.
Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), this year a staggering 619 names will be added.
Today and every day, we respect, honor, and remember those who gave their lives, and salute those who continue to serve and protect the citizens of Cheyenne.
Fallen CPD Officers:
C. Henry Edwards – 1907
Hugh C. Petrie – 1919
Charles Gatza Jr. – 1934
Jack Norwood Jernigan – 1954
Dennis M. Shuck – 2006
George “Bill” Stanford – 2007
For more information about National Police Week visit: https://nleomf.org