National Trails Day is this Saturday, June 3. The city encourages you to get outside and hike your favorite trails. We have to admit, we are a little partial to the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, which represents 46.7 miles of 10-foot width paved trail and is easily accessible to everyone!

However, don’t forget good trail etiquette!

Be mindful of other users and stay to the right when using the path. Remember, users may be approaching from behind. When passing from behind, pass on the left and let others know you are there with an audible call out or ring of a bike bell.

Dogs must be on a leash, and please, don’t block the trail with an extended leash. Use pet waste stations to keep the trail and adjacent areas clean.

At road intersections, stop and make sure motorists see you before you enter traffic. Make eye contact and give a friendly wave when they stop.

Both E-Bikes and E-Scooters are allowed on all areas of the Greenway system with a 15 MPH maximum speed limit. NO OTHER MOTORIZED VEHICLES ARE ALLOWED except for approved maintenance vehicles. RIDERS, PLEASE SLOW DOWN!

Greenway underpasses tend to be in flood-prone areas and may be hazardous in inclement weather so be careful, and USE AT YOUR OWN RISK.

TAKE THE 2023 NATIONAL TRAILS DAY PLEDGE:

“In honor of National Trails Day, I’ll leave the trails and the outdoor community better than I found them.”