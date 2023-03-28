National Walk in the Park Day is this Thursday, March 30.

The city encourages you to stretch your legs on your favorite trail or neighborhood park.

After a long, busy day, a calming and therapeutic way to relax might just be a nice, leisurely walk in the park.

Taking a walk in one of Cheyenne’s beautiful parks or on the Greenway is an excellent way to clear your mind of stress, re-energize and at the same time, improve your health.

You could capture a beautiful photograph, compose an original poem, or just have an uninterrupted conversation.

You might even run into a familiar face to visit with!

Talking a walk in the park could result in all kinds of pleasant surprises!

We wish you a wonderful Walk in the Park Day!