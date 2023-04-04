National Walking Day is tomorrow, April 5! While the local weather report doesn’t sound too great for walking this Wednesday, you should consider delaying your heart-healthy walk until later in the week.
The American Heart Association and the City of Cheyenne want to remind everyone about the health benefits of taking a 30-minute walk. Here are some great ways to make that 30-minute walk more enjoyable:
- Wear comfortable clothing.
- Take a friend or pet to pass the time.
- Make sure to stretch those muscles.
- Drink plenty of water.
- Try to move your arms too.
- Make sure you maintain good posture.
So, grab your sneakers and get out there! Get on the Greenway trail, visit one of Cheyenne’s beautiful parks, or take a nice stroll around your neighborhood. Wherever you choose to walk, your mind and body will thank you.
Have a wonderful National Walking Day!