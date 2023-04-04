Spring into green greenway photo

Runners and walkers hit the trail at the Spring into Green 5K run and walk. 

National Walking Day is tomorrow, April 5! While the local weather report doesn’t sound too great for walking this Wednesday, you should consider delaying your heart-healthy walk until later in the week.

The American Heart Association and the City of Cheyenne want to remind everyone about the health benefits of taking a 30-minute walk. Here are some great ways to make that 30-minute walk more enjoyable:

    • Wear comfortable clothing.
    • Take a friend or pet to pass the time.
    • Make sure to stretch those muscles.
    • Drink plenty of water.
    • Try to move your arms too.
    • Make sure you maintain good posture.

So, grab your sneakers and get out there! Get on the Greenway trail, visit one of Cheyenne’s beautiful parks, or take a nice stroll around your neighborhood. Wherever you choose to walk, your mind and body will thank you.

Have a wonderful National Walking Day!

