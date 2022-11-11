Community members and parents who are interested in learning more about Laramie County School District 1 are encouraged to apply for LCSD1’s community outreach program titled “Navigating Laramie 1.”
The applications will be accepted through Nov. 30.
The program, which lasts five months, is designed to take community members and parents on a journey throughout the district.
Through monthly, three-hour educational activities, participants will learn more about the district, make connections and increase their involvement with the district and schools.
The program courses will run from 9 a.m. - noon on the following dates: Finance on Jan. 26, 2023; Human Capital & Talent on Feb. 23, 2023; Academic Learning on March 23, 2023 and April 20, 2023; and Facilities on May 18, 2023.
Space is limited and participants will be selected for the program following an application process.
Applications forms are available on the LCSD1 website, www.laramie1.org. For more information, call the LCSD1 Community Relations Department at 307-771-2192.