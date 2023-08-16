With back-to-school season here, a new Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) smartphone application offers families an easy way to check whether their children have all the vaccines they need.

Available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store, the WDH Docket application can be used to view and share vaccination records and to find out what vaccinations are due.

“We wanted to offer a convenient option to Wyoming families who may have questions about the vaccination histories of their children,” said Cassandra Walkama, WDH Immunization Unit manager.

Several vaccinations are required for entry into public and private schools and child care facilities in Wyoming. Minimum immunization requirements help prevent serious illness caused by diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type b, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, pertussis, pneumococcal, polio, rotavirus, rubella, tetanus and varicella. Children who have not completed their required vaccinations may be put on conditional enrollment, depending on individual school rules.

“Children should have received most of their required immunizations by the time they enter kindergarten,” Walkama said. An updated diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccination is also required when they are 11 years old.

“There are other beneficial vaccines not required to attend schools and child care facilities,” Walkama said. Learn more about what’s required in Wyoming as well as about other recommended vaccines at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/childhood-and-teen-vaccines/.

The records that can be viewed through Docket come from the Wyoming Immunization Registry (WyIR), a secure, confidential, cloud-based immunization database containing the electronic vaccination records of Wyoming residents. The WyIR system is administered and maintained by the WDH Immunization Unit.

To use Docket for children, parents will need to set a password and enter the child’s name, legal sex and date of birth. The Docket application authenticates logins using the email or phone number on the individual’s record on file with the WyIR. It also supports adult vaccination records.

For those who do not wish to use the Docket application, vaccination records also remain available through healthcare providers, or by filling out a records request form with WDH at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/immunization-records/.

Walkama said families who need help paying for vaccinations can receive low-cost vaccines through Public Vaccine Program providers throughout the state. Find a low-cost vaccine provider map, and information on vaccines and vaccine records at immunizewyoming.com.