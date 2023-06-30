The Cheyenne Police Department’s 14th Annual Neighborhood Night Out is Thursday, July 13!

The official block party map is now available -- find your neighborhood’s party location and join in the fun!

If you don’t see a party near-by, or would like to attend more than one, come check out Blue Federal Credit Union World Headquarters for the community-wide Neighborhood Night Out celebration.

We hope to see you there!

Neighborhood Night Out is a community-building event designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne.

When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another and the officers that serve them, we are able to work together to prevent crime.

2023 Block Party Locations: Open to the Public:

Blue World Headquarters – Blue Federal Credit Union, COMEA Shelter, & Cheyenne Police Department | 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Neighborhood Specific Parties: