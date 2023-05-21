Thursday, July 13 the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) is hosting the 14th annual Neighborhood Night Out; a community-building event designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne.

The CPD will kick off this year’s Neighborhood Night Out by hosting a Block Captain planning meeting on Thursday, June 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Center located at 415 West 18th Street.

Anyone interested in hosting a block party is encouraged to participate.

This meeting will be informational and feature an open discussion for sharing fun block party planning ideas.

Whether you have hosted a block party in the past or are interested in hosting a party this year, this is your opportunity to begin the process and plan a special event for your neighborhood.

Each year, neighborhood “Block Captains” organize block parties featuring cookouts, live music, and entertainment provided by neighborhood residents with the help of sponsoring Cheyenne businesses, churches, and specialty groups.

“Neighborhood Night Out is a great way to get to know others in your community and have fun,” said Public Information Officer, Alex Farkas. “When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another and the officers that serve them, we are able to work together to prevent crime.”

To RSVP as a Block Captain contact Public Information Officer, Alex Farkas at (307) 637-6537 or email afarkas@cheyennepd.org.

For more information about Neighborhood Night Out, visit www.cheyennepd.org/NNO.