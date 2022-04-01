Cheyenne Police Officers recently responded to a burglary at Networking Auto Sales on West Lincolnway. The passenger of the pictured truck is suspected of stealing a 2005 black dodge truck and various mechanical items from the location. The value lost exceeds a felony amount.
If you have information leading to the suspects’ location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.