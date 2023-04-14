The University of Wyoming Extension welcomes Gillette native Makala Riley as a Campbell County 4-H educator.

Riley joined 4-H in elementary school and served as a seasonal intern in the Campbell County office for three summers. She assumed her new role as 4-H youth development educator on March 31.

“We are so excited Makala has joined us in the UWE Campbell County office,” says Mandy Marney, senior associate director of UW Extension. “She brings a fresh perspective to youth programming, and we look forward to watching her grow in this position.”

Riley earned an associate’s degree in elementary education from Gillette Community College and a bachelor’s in elementary education from Western Governors University.

As a 4-H member, she was selected to serve on the state 4-H leadership team and participated in the National 4-H Conference. As an intern, she helped plan countywide 4-H events, including 4-H Camp, 4-H Achievement Night and the Chili Bingo fundraiser.

“While in 4-H, I was surrounded by volunteers and 4-H educators who supported and encouraged me,” says Riley. “These people became my mentors and I want to inspire youth just like those volunteers and educators.”

She looks forward to expanding her 4-H project area knowledge and sharing that knowledge with Campbell County youth. “Children are one of my passions, and I have noticed that I learn a lot better when I teach it to someone else,” she comments.

Riley can be reached at mjohn181@uwyo.edu or (307) 682-7281.