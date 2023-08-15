The University of Wyoming Extension welcomes Samantha Krieger as Uinta County’s 4-H youth development educator.
Krieger recently moved from Utah, where she worked as the Summit County 4-H coordinator. In her previous role, she introduced non-traditional programs, including First Lego League Robotics and 4-H Entrepreneurs, which give kids new ways to be a part of 4-H. She also partnered with other organizations, like the Summit County school districts, library system and conservation district to reach out to her community. “I look forward to watching Uinta County’s 4-H program grow and reach audiences that may not know they need 4-H,” says Krieger.
Krieger has also supported more traditional 4-H audiences and activities, like the Utah 4-H Horse Judges training and a shooting sports club that qualified for nationals three times. She’s organized Farm Field Days, livestock clinics and summer camps. Krieger is well-versed in using social media, newsletters and other communication approaches to connect more kids with educational opportunities.
“We are thrilled Sam will be joining us in Uinta County!” says Mandy Marney, senior associate director of UW Extension. “Her knowledge of 4-H and positive youth development will add dimension to Uinta County 4-H program.”
Krieger herself is still furthering her own education and development. She earned her Bachelor of Science in animal dairy and veterinary sciences at Utah State University in 2020 and is set to graduate with her master’s of extension education from Colorado State University Online this year.
Krieger is passionate about the positive impact 4-H can have for whole communities, not just kids and their families. She says, “I would not be in the position I am today without all the caring adults who have guided me along the way, and I want to provide that for all the youth (and adults) walking through our doors.”
Krieger began her new role on July 28. She can be contacted at (307) 783-0570 or skrieger@uwyo.edu.