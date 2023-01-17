The Cheyenne Police Department is providing an update regarding a homicide that took place on Monday, January 9 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard.

Cheyenne Police Detectives have arrested a third suspect, Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns, Wyoming on charges of accessory after the fact to manslaughter, furnishing alcohol to a minor (3 counts), and possession of marijuana.

She was booked into the Laramie County Jail earlier this morning, Tuesday, January 17, without incident.

Through the investigation, officers learned that four individuals were traveling in a vehicle together at the time of the incident.

Heath was identified as the driver, while two other suspects, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were seated in the back, and the victim was seated in the front passenger seat.

According to statements, Munguia and Nicholson were handling a firearm while the group was traveling on Dell Range Boulevard.

Munguia reportedly fired the gun, striking the female victim who was in the front passenger seat.

Heath pulled the vehicle over and Nicholson fled on foot with the firearm.

Heath then proceeded to the Frontier Mall parking lot and placed a call to 9-1-1.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.