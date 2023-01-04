We are kicking off the new year with new faces at the Cheyenne Police Department!
Sean Lenihan and James McClaskey were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers, Monday, January 3, at the Public Safety Center.
Both recruits moved to Cheyenne from other areas of the country, each expressing a strong desire to make a difference in the lives of others and connect with the community.
Officer Lenihan relocated to Wyoming from California, where he previously worked in law enforcement at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
He brings six years of experience to the CPD. “I grew up in a family full of people who worked in law enforcement and followed their footsteps,” he shared.
Officer McClaskey moved to Cheyenne from Kansas City, Kansas where he previously served in the Army.
“I wanted to become a police officer to help those in need on their worst days,” he said. “My favorite thing about Cheyenne is the people. We value the small-town hospitality and would like to raise our family here.”