The Cheyenne Police Department is pleased to announce the hiring of two new police officers.
Ashlyn Smith and Jonathan Penhale were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers on Monday, March 21 at the Public Safety Center.
The new officers will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY.
Both recruits moved to Cheyenne from other areas of the country, each expressing that the strong sense of community influenced them to apply.
Officer Smith is originally from Minnesota, she left a career in veterinary medicine to pursue her dream of becoming a police officer. “I want to give back to others and be more involved in my community…that is my primary reason for selecting this new career.”
Officer Penhale moved to Cheyenne from Washington D.C. where he was previously a Firefighter EMT. He says his "desire to make a difference in the lives of others" motivated his career path in public safety.
“We are proud to welcome these talented officers and are pleased they have selected Cheyenne as their new home,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “For each of them, the choice to relocate to this community was intentional and a testament to the quality of life that we offer here.”