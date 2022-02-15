The Wyoming Highway Patrol welcomes the new Wyoming Highway Patrol Chief Chaplain, John Byerly.
John Byerly has been a Chaplain with the Wyoming Highway Patrol for the past four years, during which time he has also been working to plant a church in Douglas, Wyoming. Previously, John and his family served churches in Nebraska and Texas with a brief residency in Cheyenne as a part of the church plant process. John is a Kansas State University (anthropology) and Dallas Seminary (masters in Christian Education) graduate.
John and his wife Jamie met at Kansas State and now have three sons, William, James, and JJ. John and Jamie both have a passion for serving others and reaching those who others typically miss. They also have a strong desire to help those who serve others and to encourage our frontline personnel.
For the past 13 years, John has been an Ordained pastor with the E-Free with the Evangelical Free Church. He enjoys the typical Wyoming fare of hunting, shooting, and the outdoors. He also enjoys family game nights, reading, making old west-style canteens, and practicing Kenpo and running. He feels the honor of serving the Wyoming patrol and its troopers and desires strongly to build up the Chaplain community.
Please join us in welcoming him to the Wyoming Highway Patrol family.