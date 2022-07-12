Community Service Officers photo

The swearing in ceremony of new Community Service Officers at the Cheyenne Police Department.
Six members of the Cheyenne Police Department's Citizens on Patrol (COP) program were recently sworn-in as Community Service Officers (CSO).
 
Congratulations to Jenny Sellers, James Boyd, Barbara Boyd, Nathan Johnson, Alexis Soto Quezada, and Susan Lucas for their achievements!
 
The CSO program is comprised of community volunteers who have a desire to assist the police department with non-emergent calls that free-up officers for more expedited police response.
 
In 2021, the CSO squad was comprised of four full-time employees and four part-time employees, each averaging 90 calls for service per month.
 
Thank you for your service to the community - and welcome to the team! 🎉

