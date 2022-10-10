We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager.
Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School.
He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller.
He has a degree in Microsoft networking and has spent 20+ years working between the Cheyenne Police Department Dispatch and Laramie County Combined Communication Center.
He was promoted to Emergency Communications Supervisor in 2007 and became the Center's Assistant Director in 2015.
His extensive knowledge of Tyler Technologies' Computer-Aided Dispatch System makes him an outstanding asset to our team here at CORE!
He will begin his career with the WHP on October 03, 2022.
Please join us in congratulating Mr. Trimble!