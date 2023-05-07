Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) is proud to announce the graduation of our newest firefighters to join the ranks. Firefighters Jason Case and Greg Rittner have completed their formal training at the Cheyenne Fire Rescue Training Facility.
This ten-week academy combined new firefighters from Cheyenne Fire Rescue, Casper Fire-EMS, Laramie Fire Department, Sheridan Fire Rescue, and Rocks Springs Fire Department. This joint academy marks the first time five departments from several areas in Wyoming partnered together to complete training.
Officials from CFR said they are appreciative of the collaboration of all fire departments involved and look forward to continuing to build this tradition as it positively impacts all our communities with great training for our newest firefighters!
Cheyenne firefighters begin their first shift next week and will proudly serve the citizens of Cheyenne. Congratulations to all graduates!