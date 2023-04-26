Laramie County’s voter list now includes 150 next generation voters who will be eligible to cast their first ballots in the 2024 elections. The Laramie County Clerk’s office, in cooperation with Laramie County School District 1, visited each of the district’s four high schools — South, Triumph, East and Central — this month to pre-register students who will be 18 years old and eligible to vote in next year’s elections.
County Clerk Debra Lee said Don Morris, retired social studies teacher, was the catalyst for the event, approaching her several months ago to see if the Clerk’s office would participate. Lee said Morris helped ensure the success of the effort by meeting with school district administration, principals, and social studies teachers, and preparing information materials. School administrators and teachers informed parents and students about the opportunity to pre-register and the documentation required. Volunteers from local nonprofit organizations also helped facilitate the non-partisan event.
Lee said students were well prepared and seemed enthusiastic about the opportunity to participate in elections.
“Only three percent of Laramie County’s 33,000 registered voters are under the age 24. Research shows that one reason young people don’t register and vote is because no one asked them,” Lee noted. “Through the efforts of Don and collaboration with the schools, young people were given the opportunity to participate. We hope this is the start of making voting a lifelong habit.”
Lee said if any student missed the opportunity to pre-register to vote at school, they may do so at the County Clerk’s Election office in the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W 20th St., or register at a polling place on Election Day when they are 18 years old. Required identification includes the Wyoming driver’s license or other government-issued ID and the last four digits of the social security number. For more information on registration, contact the Laramie County Clerk’s election office at 633-4242.
Persons under voting age are allowed to pre-register if they meet the qualifications – U.S. citizen, resident of Laramie County, 18 years of age on or before the day of the General Election, Nov. 5, 2024, voting rights restored if convicted of a felony, and not adjudicated mentally incompetent.
Lee said the success of this year’s event may lead to it being a regular activity for future young voters.