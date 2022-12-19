Needs Inc is delighted to announce the hiring of our new Executive Director, Kristen-Erin Balderaz. She will lead Needs Inc as we continue to feed families in Laramie County!
Kristen-Erin has a heart for social justice, human rights, and doing her part to elevate marginalized populations in our community. With over 6 years of experience working with non-profits serving the low- and moderate-income populations in our community, Kristen-Erin is deeply passionate when it comes to serving Laramie County and Wyoming.
Please help us welcome Morgan Wilson as the Assistant Director of Needs Inc.
Born and raised in Cheyenne, Morgan has a special place in her heart for the community of Laramie County. Morgan has over 4 years of non-profit experience and strives to provide support to families and individuals in need. Morgan is excited to join the team at Needs Inc. and serve Cheyenne and Laramie County!