Blake Martin and Jayson Tretter Cheyenne police photo

Mayor Patrick Collins (l) and Chief Mark Francisco (r) welcome new police officers Blake Martin and Jayson Tretter
We are pleased to announce the hiring of two new police officers! 
 
Blake Martin and Jayson Tretter were sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers on Monday, August 22 at the Public Safety Center.
 
The new officers will now attend the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy located in Douglas, WY.
 
Both recruits expressed that the strong sense of community influenced them to apply.
 
Officer Tretter is a native of Cheyenne. He moved to Guernsey, Wyoming to begin his law enforcement career at the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and is now returning to be near family and serve his hometown. “Cheyenne is home – the people here are very caring, and I’m excited to be back.”
 
Officer Martin moved to Cheyenne from northern California where he previously served in the military. He also shared that family ties and a desire to give back to the community motivated his decision to join the department.
 
“These officers have the community-oriented mindset that aligns with the culture of our department,” said Chief of Police, Mark Francisco. “We are very proud to welcome them to our team.”

