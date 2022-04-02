New Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder told the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce on Friday that students should be taught how to think. He said that Wyoming must follow two pillars of education, “the purpose of education” and “the priority of education”.

Schroeder said the purpose of education was to teach children to learn to think. He cited an example from Nazi Germany, saying that many SS officers had master’s degrees, but lacked a conscience.

The Superintendent listed three priorities. The first is the parents, and Schroeder said they must be actively involved in their children’s education. The second priority is the teachers, who Schroeder said were underpaid and underappreciated. The third one is the students themselves.

Schroeder said his vision for education in Wyoming is to prepare students who are well grounded, culturally literate and career ready. He spoke highly of the liberal and fine arts, especially reading and writing. Literacy is the key to success, Schroeder said, and reading is the foundation.

Schroeder’s speech reflected the themes in his biography on the Wyoming Department of Education website.

“Driven by the arts and the sciences, it’s about learning from others and thinking for oneself. In math, the learning side of it means computation while the thinking side means application. In history, learning is about what happened while thinking is about who told you what happened. In science, learning involves observation, thinking involves experimentation. The process of educating a child, however, has never just been about training the mind, but also cultivating the heart – prizing the value of virtue and prioritizing the importance of character,” according to the Department of Education website.

Schroeder also said that what happens in the classroom can have long term impacts.

“Abraham Lincoln once said the philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation becomes the philosophy of government in the next. In that timeless piece of social prophecy, Lincoln provided us with both a reminder and a warning. Every classroom, every teacher, views life through a certain philosophical lens, a certain worldview. Lincoln was saying world views matter, ideas have consequences,” he said.

Schroeder said that offering students job and career training was essential. Students are not aware of all of the options and possibilities open to them, and he called for that to change.

“It's about young people who are well grounded, culturally literate, and career ready. That's the goal, that's the plan, that's the vision,” Schroeder said.